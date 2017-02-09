Granite City Athlete of the Week: February 9, 2017

Wrestling | Kyle Thompson

The Granite City senior won his second straight regional wrestling title after coming from behind to beat O’Fallon’s Kobey Bosworth 4-3 in the 195-pound championship match at the Class 3A Granite City Regional.

Down 3-2, Thompson scored a 2-point takedown with 31 seconds left in the third period to pull off the victory. He improved to 33-8 overall and is 1 of 7 Granite City wrestlers who qualified for sectionals this weekend at Normal Community High School.

The effort earned Thompson this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Last year, Thompson won a regional title at 160 en route to his first trip to the state tournament.

Thompson hopes to end his wrestling career with another trip to Champaign. He isn’t planning on wrestling in college as he signed a letter of intent to play football at Quincy University on Jan. 31.

“It’s bittersweet,” Thompson said. “I’m blessed to be able to go to Quincy to continue my football career. That’s the sport I grew up with and the sport I love to do. As for wrestling, it’s something I picked up in middle school to keep me in shape for football and it just so happened that I got good at it. It’s sad that (my wrestling career) is coming to an end, but I’m ready for the next chapter in my life, moving on to college and playing football.”

