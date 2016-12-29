Granite City Athlete of the Week: December 29, 2016

Wrestling | Korinthian Nabors

Nabors turned in a solid performance at the Kansas City Stampede on Dec. 16-17, placing fifth in the 285-pound gold division.

The Granite City senior defeated Trent Hixson of Omaha (Neb.) Skutt Catholic 6-2 in the fifth-place match of the 40-team tournament at Hale Arena in Kansas City. He earned a medal.

The strong effort earned Nabors the final Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award for 2016.

After pinning Alec Derritt of Mill Valley (Kan.) in the first round of the gold bracket, Nabors lost to Tyler Shannon of Arkansas City 2-1 in the second. Shannon won a Kansas Class 5A state championship last year.

“He got reversed in the second period,” Granite City coach George Kirgan said. “He did well in the third period, but he couldn’t pin the guy down.”

Nabors was sent to the consolation bracket. He beat Landen Brown of Park Hill (Mo.) and Trey Mason of Tuttle (Okla.) in the first two rounds before losing to Nathan Fowler of Derby (Kan.) by disqualification in the consolation semifinals.

He bounced back to beat Hixson in the fifth-place match for his first medal at the Kansas City tournament. Last year, he placed 14th in the 285 gold division.

Nabors was one of three Granite City wrestlers who qualified for sectionals last season.

