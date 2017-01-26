Granite City Athlete of the Week: December 29, 2016

Bowling | David Reagan

Reagan’s high school bowling career is off to a good start.

The Granite City freshman is one of the top bowlers on the boys’ team with a 161 average. He also earned his first trip to the sectional tournament.

Reagan became the Warriors’ lone representative at the Collinsville Sectional after finishing with a six-game score of 1,082 at the Salem Regional on Jan. 16 at Salem Bowl. The top 10 individuals who are not on a sectional-qualifying team advance to sectionals.

The strong performance at regionals earned Reagan this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Reagan bowled the highest game in regionals, shooting a 288 in the first game. He also bowled a 157 in the second, a 151 in the third, a 131 in the fourth, a 187 in the fifth and a 168 in the sixth.

The Warriors finished ninth out of 11 teams with a 4,604. Reagan was the only Granite City bowler to shoot over 1,000.

Reagan also became the fourth Granite City bowler in the last three seasons to qualify for sectionals, joining brothers Ricky and Corey Hard (2015-16) and Justin Simpson (2015-16).

Reagan’s season came to an end on Saturday when he bowled an 1,101 at the Collinsville Sectional on Saturday.

Reagan is the only freshman on the Granite City boys’ roster. His highest game this season was a 217.

