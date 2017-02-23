Granite City Athlete of the Week: February 23, 2017

Basketball | Jaylin Harper

Harper helped the Granite City boys’ basketball team celebrate its senior night in style on Feb. 6 in a home game against Hazelwood West.

The Granite City senior scored a career-high 22 points to lift the Warriors to a 77-72 victory over the Wildcats for the first win of the season. Granite City lost its first 17 games before pulling off the victory.

“I’m so happy that this was our first win,” Harper said. “I’m so happy that this was our senior night and we got the first win on that.”

The effort earned Harper this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week.

With Granite City and Hazelwood West tied at 69-69, Harper gave his team the lead for good with a basket with 1:31 left in the fourth quarter. He also sank two free throws with 26 seconds to go.

“Jaylin Harper had a tremendous game down low,” Granite City coach Raffi Karibian said. “Jaylin had the hot hand early, so we kept feeding him. You have to give all of the guys credit for giving him the ball.”

Harper and three other Granite City senior teammates — Jacob Spears, Marquis Shaw and Kendrick Williba — were recognized before the game with Hazelwood West.

Harper is playing in his first full varsity season.

