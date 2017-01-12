Granite City Athlete of the Week: January 12, 2017

Ice Hockey | Riley Brown

Brown picked up another hat trick on Jan. 3.

The Granite City senior scored three goals in his team’s regular season finale against the East Alton-Wood River Oilers at Granite City Ice Rink. He scored two in the first and one in the second to help the Warriors cruise to a 12-0 victory.

The performance earned Brown the first Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award for 2017.

Brown recorded his second hat trick of the season. He also scored three goals in the Warriors’ 13-4 loss to Columbia on Dec. 1.

The Granite City senior helped his team finish its regular season at 6-9-1, doubling its win total of three from last season. Now the Warriors will be cast in the 1A portion of the season as the MVCHA is split into 1A and 2A divisions to determine seeding for the 1A and 2A postseasons.

Brown is among the Warriors’ leaders in scoring with 17 goals. He started his senior year with a two-goal effort in Granite City’s 5-3 win over Highland on Nov. 1. He also scored two goals in a 6-4 win over Bethalto on Nov. 17.

Brown is coming off a strong golf season that included a trip to sectionals and an all-Southwestern Conference award.

