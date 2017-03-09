Granite City Athlete of the Week: March 9, 2017

Basketball | Freddy Edwards

Freddy Edwards enjoyed an outstanding freshman season with the Granite City boys’ basketball team this winter.

Edwards finished as the team’s leading scorer at 8.8 points per game. He scored in double figures nine times, including the Class 4A Granite City Regional first-round game against the Alton Redbirds on Feb. 27.

Edwards finished with 10 points and five rebounds in the Warriors’ 74-40 season-ending loss to the Redbirds. His effort earned him this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week.

Edwards scored a season-high 25 points in the Warriors’ 77-72 win over Hazelwood West on Feb. 6, their only victory of the season. He also scored 19 against Riverview Gardens on Dec. 28 in a game at the Prairie Farms Classic in Collinsville.

Edwards was coming off a strong football season where he earned second-team all-Southwestern Conference honors at quarterback. He threw for 470 yards with 4 touchdowns and rushed for 1,128 yards with 13 touchdowns and had 153 yards receiving and 4 TDs. He was the AdVantage News Co-Football Player of the Year with teammate Kyle Thompson.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter