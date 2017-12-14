Holes-in-one aren’t easy to come by in golf and are a huge accomplishment, especially that first one.

When Granite City senior Drew Wielgus hit his first one Sept. 30 at Cardinal Creek Golf Course, he was beyond stoked. It was a huge highlight for his season and just one of many for the Warriors’ No. 1 golfer in 2017.

Wielgus also secured the low averages for 9-hole events and 18-hole tournaments for GCHS, qualified for the Class 3A Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional and earned all-Southwestern Conference honors.

Now Wielgus can add another highlight to his list of accolades — Granite City Boys Golfer of the Year.

“I thought I played pretty good,” Wielgus said of his senior season. “I had the lowest average for both 9 (39.2) and 18 (85) holes on my team and I got my first hole-in-one, and that felt pretty good. I didn’t end the year too well because toward the end my swing dropped off, and at sectionals I just couldn’t hit and I ended up shooting the highest I’d shot all year, but overall I thought it was pretty good.”

He’s proudest of the hole-in-one. He used an 8-iron on the No. 17 hole at Cardinal Creek Golf Course at Scott Air Force Base during the Mascoutah Invitational to sink his ace.

“I hit it and it felt good, looked good and was headed straight for the hole,” Wielgus said. “I thought it must be close and nobody heard anything. You usually hear it hit the ground and I didn’t hear anything. I asked the guys I was playing with, ‘Did that land on the green or was it short or long?’ None of them knew, but there happened to be a guy standing by the green and he said, ‘I think that went in the hole.’ I was like, ‘What? Wow.’ He said, ‘I think it dunked.’ And that made it even more crazy, because I’ve never hit a hole-in-one and I’ve never even dunked a chip, and 147 yards out I wouldn’t expect to dunk it. I was just lucky, I guess.”

Riding the high from his ace shot, three days later Wielgus qualified for sectionals out of the Belleville East Regional by shooting an 85. It marked the first time in his career he had advanced to sectionals and he was the only Granite City golfer to achieve the feat.

“That was pretty nice because all of the other years I haven’t made it,” he said. “Clinton Hills was playing tough. It was really hard conditions, hard ground and fast putts at first. Then it started raining and turned into soft ground and slower putts, so you had to adjust. It was just hard and it felt good to make the sectionals and take the trip to Chicago.”

Unfortunately his season and prep career came to a close at the sectional. He started strong, but finished with a 90, which was 11 strokes off the final qualifying score.

“I started off good,” Wielgus said. “I started on the hardest hole on the course and got a good drive. It was a long par 5 and I laid up. Then my third shot, the green was two tiers, and I hit it right in the middle and rolled straight back toward the hole, so I was about three feet away on a downhill slider putt, but I lipped out on that one. I just got a par on that hole and the next hole I parred, but it started going down from there… I don’t know, I just couldn’t hit the ball.”

Even though his career is over at GCHS, Wielgus hopes he can continue playing golf at the collegiate level and building his resume this season certainly didn’t hurt his chances.

Though he couldn’t get that elusive state berth, he still compiled a good ‘17 campaign. He finished with a team-best 77 at the Mascoutah Invite, carded an 84 at the Alton Tee-Off Classic at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course and an 85 at the Madison County Tournament at Belk Park Golf Course.

His strong season ultimately earned him a spot on the all-SWC team. Wielgus received second-team honors.

“That felt pretty good,” he said. “I’d never had that before. I didn’t have a good ending, but overall I think I deserved it… It feels good to know I’m being watched by somebody.”

“I’m hoping to go somewhere to play golf in college and (qualifying for sectionals) kind of helped me to get seen,” Wielgus said.

