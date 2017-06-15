Granite City Baseball Player of the Year

Some prep athletes start gaining recognition in their third or fourth year in the game.

But Granite City sophomore baseball player Austin Bonvicino is already turning heads. Bonvicino, a center fielder, hit .360 in the spring season to lead the Warriors. His accomplishments have earned him the honor of being named the Granite City Advantage News Baseball Player of the Year.

The even-keeled sophomore didn’t get too fiery over the award. He just puts his head down and plays the game.

“It’s not a big deal to me,” Bonvicino said. “You play how you play and if you put your mind to it you can do well.”

The outfielder cut his teeth at the varsity level last year as a freshman.

“To me it was another season of baseball,” he said. “I got the chance to play with a good group of kids, a good team.”

Although Bonvicino racked up individual accomplishments this season, Granite City still struggled to a 9-24 record.

“This season, we usually had a bad inning,” he said. “If we didn’t have a bad inning, we had the opportunity to show how fundamentally strong we could be.”

Granite City improved on the 4-31 record it compiled the year before and even won a regional game for the first time since 2013. The Warriors defeated the Quincy Blue Devils 5-3 in the play-in game of the Class 4A Edwardsville Regional on May 22 in Quincy.

Unfortunately, Granite City’s season came to a conclusion on May 24 with a 13-1 loss to Belleville West in the second round of the regional at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville.

“I really think we were better than 13 runs,” Bonvicino said of the lopsided loss to the Maroons.

The sophomore said playing outfield requires a lot of running and conditioning, but thinks little about strategy on defense and tries to stick to the basics he’s learned over the years. Bonvicino feels his team’s defense improved this season.

“(Granite City) coach (Scott) Smallie would always hit ground balls and he always said if you don’t do it right it will show in a game,” Bonvicino said. “And it did show in a game, but as the season went along it came together.”

When it comes to offense, he works tirelessly on his mechanics. It’s a big reason why he led the Warriors in every offensive category, batting .360 with a homer, 2 triples, 12 doubles, 19 RBIs, 32 hits and 17 runs scored — all team highs in ‘17. He hit .311 with 10 RBIs as a freshman.

Bonvicino has been a 3-sport participant at GCHS, playing football, basketball and baseball in his first 2 years. However, he’s planning on concentrating on football and baseball next year.

“Basketball is just another sport to play,” he said. “I’ve played it and now I want to concentrate on the two sports that I like the most.”

Bonvicino started playing baseball in a recreational league when he was 5 years old.

“I liked it from the beginning,” Bonvicino said. “It was just fun to go out and play.”

He moved up to select baseball when he was 8 and continued play at that level until he entered high school. Bonvicino is playing with the St. Louis Pirates this summer.

“It’s good to play at that level,” he said of the Pirates. “You are playing with and against kids that want to play at a higher level.

“It’s kind of like select baseball. You just see a lot more kids buckling down and doing their best.”

The outfielder prefers to take his career one stop at a time. He said he wants to continue to improve throughout his high school career but has no set-in-stone goals. Bonvicino wants to continue with baseball in college but doesn’t have a dream program at this time.

It’s all about the Warriors for the next 2 seasons.

