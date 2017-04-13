David Reagan got off to a sizzling start in the Salem Boys’ Bowling Regional on Jan. 16 at Salem Bowl.

The Granite City freshman shot a 288 in the first game, the highest score out of the 64 bowlers who competed in the tournament. He finished with a six-game score of 1,082 to become the Warriors’ lone sectional representative.

“I thought we would do pretty good (as a team), but I never expected that I would be able to make it to regionals and sectionals,” Reagan said.

Reagan’s hopes of going to state ended after bowling a 1,017 at the Collinsville Sectional the next week.

“I thought I had a pretty good chance of going to state,” Reagan said. “I was really nervous that day for being my first time (at sectionals).”

Still, Reagan finished with a strong freshman season. Besides his trip to sectionals, Reagan was one of Granite City’s top bowlers with a 161 average. The performance earned Reagan this year’s Granite City Boys’ Bowler of the Year award.

Reagan came into this season with plenty of bowling experience. He competed in a travel league at Airport Bowl in Bethalto — the Warriors’ home bowling alley — for three years.

“My dad (Ken) used to be a professional bowler back in his glory days,” said Reagan, whose twin sister, Katie, competed with the Granite City girls’ bowling team this winter. “He was playing with Pete Weber a few times. He actually beat him a few times, too.”

Reagan was the only freshman on the Granite City varsity roster. He said he enjoyed competing against top Metro East bowlers such as Collinsville’s Clay Hartman, Alton’s Tyler Stevenson and Belleville East’s Kurtis Murphy.

“It was a blast,” he said. “It was really fun.”

Reagan was the only Granite City bowler to shoot over 1,000 in regionals. His team came up short of qualifying for sectionals as it finished ninth.

“I wished we had the whole team with us, but toward the end of regionals, it didn’t look like it,” Reagan said. “But me and (junior) Cody (Kuenkler) had a pretty good chance of going. In the last game, Cody struggled.”

Reagan became the fourth Granite City bowler to qualify for sectionals, joining brothers Ricky and Corey Hard (‘15 and ‘16) and Justin Simpson (‘15 and ‘16).

The Granite City freshman said he’s excited about the next three years.

“I’m looking forward to hanging out with the coach (Melanie Williams) and all of the other kids who are going to be on the bowling team next year,” he said. “I look forward to get better in bowling.”

