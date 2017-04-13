Granite City Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Although the Granite City Warriors basketball team turned in a pretty forgettable season in 2016-17, the team benefited from the talents of youngster Freddy Edwards.

Edwards, a freshman, led Granite City in scoring with 212 points for the season, averaging 8.8 points per game. The team finished Raffi Karibian’s first year as head coach with just a 1-23 record.

“It was a tough season, but most of the guys stuck it out,” Edwards said. “It was a good thing that I played as well as I did as a freshman.”

Granite City started its season on Nov. 21 taking a 64-49 thumping at the hands of Triad. However, Edwards, in his varsity debut, along with sophomore Zidane Moore led the team in scoring with eight points apiece. In addition, Edwards led in rebounding with 6. He led the team in rebounding this year with 113 rebounds too, averaging 4.7 per game.

“Being a freshman, you’re going against grown men,” Edwards said of rebounding. “When I’m not playing and practicing with the team, I go down to the park and play against people that are grown men and bigger than I am. I take what I learn and use it in games.”

Granite City competes in the rugged Southwestern Conference, meaning Edwards went up against all-staters like Mark Smith of Edwardsville, Javon Pickett of Belleville East and E.J. Liddell of Belleville West. Of course, playing defense effectively is a challenge for any aspiring player in the league.

“The level of play in the conference is just great,” Edwards said. “Guarding is tough, but I think the aggressiveness of the other sports I play helps me.”

In the fall, Edwards played quarterback on the football team, as Granite City finished the season with a 4-5 mark. He rushed for 1,128 yards, connected on 36 passes for 153 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.

“The football season is the highlight of the school year,” he said. “We wanted to do well and a lot of freshman came in and played hard on varsity. However, we had a lot of great leadership from the seniors.”

After a respectable football season, Granite City’s basketball team suffered 17 losses before it earned its first win on Feb. 6 against Hazelwood West (77-72). Edwards led his team in scoring with 25 points that night.

“It was really like any other win,” Edwards said. “It was senior night and that will make it hard to forget. We fought really hard for it.”

Despite his success in two sports, the freshman stays busy all year around. This spring he’s playing shortstop on the varsity baseball team.

“I can’t say enough about starting in three sports as a freshman,” Edwards said. “I really take in everything that my coaches say and try to learn as much as possible. The coaches believe in the players and the players believe in the coaches.”

Like almost all varsity athletes, Edwards found his love for sports as a kid. He started playing football when he was age 8, baseball when he was 13 and basketball in the seventh grade. The fast and furious nature of football earned his attention quick.

“I really loved it from the beginning,” he said of football. “It was what I really wanted to do. But I also had a lot of fun with baseball. My speed really worked with it.”

Although he’s making his mark on SWC sports at a younger age than most, the freshman doesn’t want to plan too early and says he isn’t thinking a lot about college sports at this time.

“I just don’t think about it now,” Edwards said. “I have three years of high school left. I need to concentrate on getting better while I’m here. If the opportunity to play in college comes, then I’ll think about it at that time.”

