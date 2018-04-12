Granite City Boys Bowler of the Year

Ricky Hard will never forget lane 28 at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

That’s where the Granite City senior bowled his first 300 game of his high school bowling career. He shot the perfect game in the third game of the Triad Regional.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” Hard said.

Afterward, Hard got a big hug from Granite City coach Melanie Williams. Then, he was hugged by his mother, Heather.

“After I hugged Mel, I looked up and my mom was in my face crying,” Hard said.

The perfect game was one of the biggest highlights of Hard’s outstanding senior season. He also finished as the Warriors’ top bowler with a 215 average, won the individual title of the Herrin Tournament, qualified for sectionals and received all-Southwestern Conference honors.

Hard fired a six-game score of 1,287 to finish first out of 33 bowlers in the Herrin Tournament. He shot a 258 first game, which was the best game of the tournament.

At regionals, Hard took over first place after bowling his 300. He went on to finish fifth with a 1,349 to become one of three Granite City sectional qualifiers. His twin brother, Corey Hard, and Cody Kuenkler were the others.

Hard was in fourth place after four games at the Mount Vernon Sectional. But his state tournament hopes — and his career — ended after finishing 20th with a 1,270.

The senior said a strong performance at the Southern Illinois Challenge on Dec. 9 at Bel-Air Bowl gave him a boost of confidence for the season.

“Straight out of the gate, I bowled a 767 in that tournament and was leading at the half by 8 or 9 pins,” Hard said. “I came back in game 4 with a 270 and finished with a 1,461 total for 6 games.”

Hard competed with the Granite City bowling team all four years. In his career, he qualified for sectionals three times and earned two all-SWC awards.

Hard said his father, Adam, taught him to bowl.

“I’ve grown up in a bowling alley, but I never took it seriously until I was in eighth grade when I found out there was a bowling team at the high school,” he said. “I really got into it. My mom worked at Airport Bowl in Bethalto for two years, and I could go up there and practice whenever I wanted to for free.”

As a junior, Hard competed in 14 games and averaged a 198, but his season was cut short because of academic problems. He said when his senior year began, he was determined to turn his grades around.

“My junior year, I was working at Ravanelli’s and I was working a lot,” said Hard, who plans to attend a technical school next year. “Whenever the school year started up this year, I decided I was going to put my two weeks in and quit so I could focus on school. It paid off.”

