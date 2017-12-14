Granite City Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

Granite City junior Andrew O’Keefe enjoyed the best season of his high school cross country career this fall, winning eight races and making another trip to the state meet.

All that was missing was an all-state medal.

O’Keefe had a chance to become the first Granite City runner since 1983 to earn all-state honors when he competed at the Class 3A state meet on Nov. 4. But he left Peoria empty-handed as he placed 100th with a 15:28.

“I came to realize that what I did is OK,” O’Keefe said. “It’s not the end of the world because I have another cross country season and two more track seasons to not really avenge myself, but to show myself that I’m better than that.”

O’Keefe won the Granite City, Alton, Springfield and Collinsville Invitationals and the Madison County, Southwestern Conference, Class 3A Belleville West Regional and Granite City Sectional meets. He ran a personal-best time of 14:43 at the Peoria High Invitational on Sept. 30.

“I’m super happy about that and I just want to keep on growing and keep getting faster,” O’Keefe said.

The outstanding junior season earned O’Keefe this year’s Granite City AdVantage News Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year award.

O’Keefe started his junior year by winning the Granite City Invitational with a 15:05. He became the first Granite City runner since Aaron Werths in 2008 to win the Granite City meet.

“That was the moment I knew that all of the work I had running over the summer had paid off,” O’Keefe said. “That let me know what I can do this year. It showed me where I was at.”

At the Alton Invitational on Sept. 20, O’Keefe won the boys race with a 16:34 and helped the Warriors win the team title.

O’Keefe won his first Madison County title after placing first in the boys race with a 15:40 at the county meet at Alhambra City Park. He also won conference, regional and sectional championships for the first time.

At the Class 3A Granite City Sectional on Oct. 28, O’Keefe won the boys race with a 14:56, making him the first Granite City runner since Howie Bryant in 1972 to win a sectional championship.

After the race, O’Keefe received his first-place medal from Bryant.

“I’m glad he was there,” O’Keefe said. “Howie was really supportive of the cross country team and he’s a really nice guy, and I’m glad I got to accept that award from him.”

O’Keefe competed at the state meet for the third year in a row, making him the first Granite City runner since Werths (2006-2008) to accomplish that feat.

“The Illinois 3A state meet is arguably one of the most competitive races that you’re going to find high school-wise and in the nation,” O’Keefe said. “Danny Kilrea (of Lyons Township), who won, got fifth at the national meet (on Dec. 2). That kind of shows you how competitive it is.”

A week after state, O’Keefe competed in the Nike Cross Country Midwest Regionals at Terre Haute, Ind. He placed 105th with a 16:17.

“I did OK,” the junior said. “I mainly did that race just to get some experience with those upper level guys and hope next year to qualify for the national meet.”

O’Keefe joined the Granite City cross country team in his freshman year. He has 24 top-10 finishes and 11 victories.

O’Keefe will return for his third season with the GCHS track team this spring. He competed at the state meet in each of the last two years.

