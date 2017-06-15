Granite City Boys Tennis Player of the Year

When he was a freshman at Granite City High, Carter Roustio found a new sport — tennis.

“I could play tennis all day,” Roustio said. “It’s different than any other sport I played.”

Tennis was certainly good to Roustio all four years at GCHS. He turned in a successful high school career, earning four varsity letters and two all-Southwestern Conference awards. He also was named captain on this year’s team that included seniors Brian Ames, Hayden Day and Nathan Tanthavong.

“Tennis was always the most fun for me,” the Granite City senior said. “It was never a chore to play. I always loved playing and I just caught the bug. I just felt like I wanted to play tennis. I played year round. I liked the other sports, but tennis was my No. 1 love.”

This spring, Roustio picked up several wins in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles and was the Warriors’ lone representative on the all-Southwestern Conference team, earning third-team singles honors. The strong senior season earned Roustio this year’s Granite City AdVantage News Boys Tennis Player of the Year award.

“Senior year was very enjoyable for me,” he said. “Coming from junior year, I was playing No. 1. I was not winning as much as I would like, but I had to go through that year and get better and I was pushed by my opponents. I took that as a challenge and I got better for my senior year. I saw a little more success in singles and I became a lot better as a singles player in my senior year and I had a lot of fun with my partner, Brian Ames. We played well together.”

Roustio said coach Raffi Karibian has been helpful to him all four years.

“He taught me a lot of discipline outside of tennis in everyday life,” he said. “He’s a great coach and he gives us all of the skills and the knowledge in a short period of time to compete in our conference.”

In his freshman year, Roustio was influenced by Karibian to try out for the Granite City boys tennis team.

“I would go out with my brothers (Jake and Jamie) and we were super competitive growing up together,” he said. “We would try to beat each other. I actually played, try to learn and how to improve maybe two or three weeks before my freshman season started. Karibian came out and said, ‘I know you and Jake play a lot together. So I was wondering do you want to actually play on the team for me.’ I came out and I was pretty athletic in my freshman year and I did go out and play a little bit.”

Roustio prepared for his senior season by joining Ames and Tanthavong in a summer tennis camp at Edwardsville High last year.

“I got a lot of work in and improved through the summer last year, so that definitely helped me and the seniors this year in match play,” Roustio said.

Roustio said one of his biggest highlights this year was finishing sixth in singles at the Southwestern Conference tournament on May 13 at Edwardsville.

“I lost to Silas Chapman from Alton in super tiebreaker,” he said. “Last year, we played on the same exact court on the same exact spot for singles and he beat me 6-2, 6-2. This year, I beat him in the first set 7-5, lost in the second set 6-4 and lost 10-7 in a tiebreaker. So it shows how much I improved since last season.”

Last year, Roustio earned third-team conference honors in doubles with Jeremy Erickson, who graduated in ‘16.

Roustio plans to attend UMSL next year and major in nursing. He will continue to play tennis for leisure.

“I plan on playing in USTA, playing in intramurals and getting into tournaments,” he said.

