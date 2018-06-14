Granite City Boys Tennis Player of the Year

When Granite City tennis player Joey Moslander hit the court his freshman year, he was little more than a beginning tennis player.

But after four years on the team, he racked up an impressive list of accomplishments. Moslander capped off his career in the spring by earning all-Southwestern Conference third team honors.

“The first two years I was kind of wishy-washy on it,” Moslander said. “I wasn’t very good, but in the last two years coach (Raffi Karibian) picked me up and helped me progress. Last year, I was No. 6 varsity. I was barely varsity and five seniors graduated above me. So this year I got to take the No. 1 spot. I got to play the best people from every school.”

The all-conference tennis player is working for the Granite City Park District as a tennis instructor this summer.

“I get to help other kids learn,” he said. “I met a kid today who is going to be on the team as a freshman next year.”

Moslander said being named all-SWC was prestigious because of the quality competition he faced in the league.

“A lot of the kids in my conference are very competitive,” Moslander said. “They’re from schools like Edwardsville, Belleville East, and Collinsville.“

He was also named the team’s most valuable player this season. Moslander’s brother (Chris Fonseca) played varsity tennis for the Warriors and showed his little brother a few things before he started high school. Other than some brotherly advice, he only played a little recreational tennis prior to high school. He earned a place on the junior varsity team as a freshman.

“There were seven sophomores ahead of me,” he said. “I kind of fell under, and we didn’t have any seniors play that year. The sophomores were on varsity and I was one of two freshmen on the team. I kind of got to watch everybody grow as a player.”

Moslander spent another year at the junior varsity level as a sophomore and then moved up to the varsity ranks as a junior.

“I had never played teams like Collinsville and Belleville East before,” he said. “I was playing a lot of guys who were not as good as the guys I went up against this year. It was harder for me to get into it, but I did a lot better. I had a lot more training.”

The all-SWC tennis player played No. 1 singles for Granite City this year and also played No. 1 doubles with Ryan Mihu. This was his first year playing with Mihu, as his former partner was Parker Spalding.

“We had known each other and joked around on the court a lot,” Moslander said of Mihu. “Once we got on the court, it was more serious. He’s a very good player. He’ll be No. 1 next year, I’m betting. And having him right next to me was a good thing; even when we lost, he was the sportsman on the team.”

Like any varsity athlete, Moslander prepares for his sport year around. He played tennis in the summer and did fitness training in the winter. The tennis player also played soccer his first two years of high school.

