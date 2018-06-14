Granite City Boys Track Athlete of the Year

Andrew O’Keefe enjoyed a monster junior season with the Granite City Warriors on the track this spring.

The GCHS distance runner nabbed second place in the 1,600-meter run at the Class 3A state meet on May 26 and won the title in the 1,600 at the Illinois Top Times 3A Championships March 24. Those events bookended a season that included wins in the 3,200 at the Granite City Invite and Madison County Meet, victories in the 1,600 at the Granite City Invite, Collinsville Invite and 3A Belleville West Sectional, and wins in the 800 at the Freeburg Invite and Mascoutah Military Classic.

“I’m happy about it, and I’m looking forward to my senior year,” O’Keefe said.

His state performance may not have been a victory, but it’s one of the highlights of the season. O’Keefe led the race for nearly 500 meters before ultimately losing by 800th of a second. Orland Park Sandburg’s Dylan Jacobs caught him at the finish line, turning in a time of 4:11.60. O’Keefe ran 4:11.68.

Instead of focusing on the negative, the GCHS junior is spinning a positive on the finish.

“I wasn’t expecting to be that close. I wasn’t expecting to win,” O’Keefe said. “I was totally happy about it, but I’m not going to lie and say it didn’t hurt. That does motivate me now. You just have to learn from everything you do and take something from it. I learned something and I’m going to use that in the future for sure.”

He owned a giant lead through much of the final 500 meters, and that’s something he won’t soon forget.

“It was crazy, it was like, ‘I’m actually doing this.’ It’s all you train for and then the four-plus minutes of running (in front), it’s surreal,” he said. “I was super excited and I did think I had it, but when I came down the home stretch it got suspiciously loud and he caught up to me, but it was a good experience.”

Hearing a familiar voice when he stepped to the starting line made the race a little relaxing. Granite City cross country head coach Richie Skirball announced the 1,600 finals at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium.

“That was really funny,” O’Keefe said. “On the line I heard his voice and I was like, ‘That’s not Skirball, is it?’ Then I realized it was him. He’s got a pretty unique voice, but I still couldn’t believe it. That felt like home.”

Support was big for O’Keefe throughout his journey. His older brother Will, who placed ninth in the 800 at 3A state last year, helped him prepare for his big finish. Running apart this year was different, but it allowed both to grow as runners. Will O’Keefe was a freshman runner at Southwest Baptist University this year.

“That weekend before state, (Will) had just come home from college and we ran together a lot,” O’Keefe said. “He helped me get ready for (state) a lot, because that’s someplace he’s been before and I’d never been to an individual state finals event. He was just there for me and it means a lot. Even though we’re apart from each other most of the year, that weekend he was really there for me.”

Now with one prep season left in cross country and track, O’Keefe is focused on finishing strong.

“I just want to keep getting faster,” he said. “I don’t like saying I have unfinished business, but I do want to try and win the state title.”

