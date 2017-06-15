Granite City Boys Track Co-Athletes of the Year

As seniors for the Granite City boys track and field program, Torrey Deal and Will O’Keefe were leaders and key contributors in 2017.

Deal was the leading scorer for the program, while O’Keefe became the Warriors’ lone all-state performer. The solid campaigns have earned the duo the Granite City AdVantage News Co-Boys Track and Field Athletes of the Year.

Deal’s stellar season included high jump titles at 5 events, including the Class 3A Moline Sectional on May 18. He also won the triple jump at 4 events, most notably the loaded Norm Armstrong Invite at Belleville West on April 8.

Unfortunately for Deal, his season ended prematurely during the preliminaries of the Class 3A state meet on May 26 at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston. He failed to make the finals in either event.

“We knew coming into the season after playing football and the little bit I played basketball that my jumps had gotten up there, so myself and trainer Tate Merten sat down and looked up some stuff to help us get better,” Deal said. “Like the high jump, we knew I had the ups for it, it was just getting the approach down. We sat down and looked at multiple videos and went to the track after school, learned and found out what worked.”

Deal admitted he couldn’t hang his hat on the prelim performance at state. His season had been more than that. It was just a bad day.

The 6 feet, 1 inch he jumped on Day 1 at state was a far cry from the 6-8 he leaped at sectionals and the 45-6 mark he hit in the triple jump didn’t match the 46-1.5 he landed at the Southwestern Conference Meet, which he won.

“The thing with track is anyone any day can have a good day or a bad day,” Deal said. “It’s something you really have to work at and perfect to have a good day every single time, so sectionals I went in and hadn’t made it to state freshman, sophomore or junior year, so I knew this was the year I had to go. I felt like I had more confidence at sectionals. When we got to state the results weren’t what we wanted, but it was still a good season so I didn’t trip too much.”

High jump wins came at the SWC Meet, Collinsville Invite, Madison County Meet, Granite City Invite and Moline Sectional. His triple jump wins were at the SWC Meet, MadCo, Granite City Invite and Norm Armstrong.

Now he’s narrowing down his list of suitors for college. His list includes McKendree University, SIUE and Illinois State.

While Deal’s season didn’t end the way he would have liked, O’Keefe went a different route, starting slow and finishing strong. His ninth place finish on May 27 in the 800-meter run (1:55.17) at the Class 3A state meet earned him all-state honors.

O’Keefe will be running at Southwest Baptist University, following the footsteps of his sister Natalie O’Keefe who excelled for the Bearcats.

“It’s pretty unbelievable,” O’Keefe said. “Halfway through the season I didn’t even know if I was going to go to state with how poorly I was running, much less make the final and get all-state. I just found my groove again towards the end and every race I was running faster and trusting everything. I hadn’t shown myself in a race yet, but I could still get there.”

O’Keefe had good performances, including winning the 800 at the MadCo in 2:01.71 and finishing second at the SWC Meet (1:57.02) and the Granite City Invite (1:58.68), but he hadn’t been happy with himself since the indoor season.

“I had a good race at Illinois Prep Top Times where I won the 800 (1:57.19) and then after that my outdoor 800s weren’t very good.,” O’Keefe said. “My 800 at Belleville West (Norm Armstrong, 12th) was just awful and I jogged it in. That was something I dealt with in cross country, just halfway through the race not trusting myself and everything going bad from there.”

His turning point came at the conference meet.

“I made a mental switch from I’m behind to I’m just going to race like I always have and do my own thing,” he said. “We got out slow, but then on the back stretch I passed Chris Conrad (O’Fallon) and I know he’s faster than me. He ended up beating me, but it was the fastest I’d ran this season and it was just the turning point and it gave me confidence.”

He saved his best 2 races for the end. He PRed in the prelims at 1:55.72 and then bested that with his 1:55.17 in the finals.

“I don’t think I had the greatest race in the final, but I’ve never had a very fast last 150 meters,” said O’Keefe, who moved into third and hung on for the ninth place finish. “If I’d stayed back with the pack I probably wouldn’t have gotten ninth or run as fast.

“It was just amazing to turn the corner during the season and get it done even when I wasn’t sure if I was going to.”

