Granite City Boys Volleyball Player of the Year

Four years ago Granite City senior libero Alex Schipkowski said that he wasn’t sure about trying out for volleyball, but his brother Ben Schipkowski convinced him.

“(Ben’s) sophomore year he talked me into playing because I wasn’t even sure about playing and he talked me into it and then I ended up starting to love it.”

Schipkowski said that after being convinced, he found that he took to the sport very well.

“Starting off, I was a little iffy but once I started playing it I realized how much effort you have to put into it to play,” Schipkowski said. “It’s a physical sport, you have to dive around to make a save and then you have to get every pass up and make a perfect pass set to hit and get it over, that’s what I love doing, being more hands on. It’s a really competitive sport. Once you get into it becomes pretty fun.”

Things were rough this year for the still-young volleyball program at Granite (the team has been around since 2008), but Shipkowski gave it his all every step of the way.

This year he finished with 179 digs, averaging 4.95 per game and had a .894 service reception rate.

Since 4 seniors graduated last year, this year’s team was mostly made up of younger players and players who came from other sports.

“We came out being only four or five seniors and a lot of new people who had never played before they came from different sports, Riley (Brown) came from hockey, Alex (Moore) came from soccer, Christian (Frasier) came from baseball, and a lot of different people just found out by playing gym ball that it is a really fun sport,” Schipkowski said.

Although the team finished 6-13 overall, Schipkowski sees the year in a positive light. The Warriors did pick up a win in the Granite City Regional, beating Southwestern Conference rival Alton in straight games, 25-18, 25-18. Their season ended with a 25-14, 25-7 loss to Edwardsville in the regional semifinals.

During the regular season GCHS defeated Ritenour once, Alton twice and East St. Louis twice to register its other victories.

I think (the season) came out better than we thought it would, because we lost a few good players we lost my brother who was also really good and then we lost a couple of players from last year so I thought it turned out a little better than it did,” Shipkowski said. “I was pretty grateful for the way it turned out and I was pretty proud by the way it turned out. I mean the work and effort that some of us had been putting for 4 years I think we actually ended the season pretty well, we gave it our all and did our best.”

Shipkowski has a lot of hope for the volleyball program at Granite City.

“I think it is expanding and getting bigger. I think larger groups are coming and trying out now more often than what it used to be. It used to be that not many people came and tried out and then whoever tried out would have to make the team so they never had to make cuts or anything. But I think now a lot more people are getting involved in it and starting to love the sport the way I did,” Schipkowski said.

As for the near future, Schipkowski says that the program is in good hands.

“I think Kobey Meyer-Ronk and Aaron Wood will be a really big part of our team I think they could push our team to get better and move farther.”

