Granite City Boys Volleyball Player of the Year

Granite City Warrior Kobey Ronk led the boys volleyball team in kills (95) and placed second in digs (203), earning him third-team all-Southwestern Conference honors, his first all-SWC award.

It was a fitting senior year for Ronk, who stood out on struggling Warrior teams for the three seasons prior.

He said he knew at the start of the season this would be a different, more successful year for the Warriors.

“At the beginning of this season, I could tell it was going to be different because of the way we all connected and played,” Ronk said. “I knew I was coming into my senior season, and every game I tried my best to be the best player I could be.”

Ronk has been a fixture on the GCHS volleyball team ever since he started high school. He played all four years, making the team as a freshman and being a starter his sophomore year. He was named captain of the team for both his junior and senior seasons.

He has a long history with the sport, dating back to grade school. Ronk attended Holy Family Catholic School from kindergarten through fifth grade, where he was first exposed to volleyball.

In middle school there was no volleyball team, so he didn’t play competitively, but by the time high school started, Ronk was good enough to make the varsity squad. He spent the next summer playing club volleyball, and by his sophomore year, he became a starter.

“In fifth grade I started and I really liked it,” Ronk said. “I would play any chance I got — I played in sand, grass, any chance I could. It is my favorite sport to play; I have a lot of fun with it.”

His first few years with the Warriors were good for his personal stats, but the team struggled to win games. Ronk led the team in kills and attempts his sophomore and junior years.

After seasons of 8-12 and 4-13, this year Ronk and the Warriors were 10-13 overall and 5-7 in the SWC. It was their second most wins in program history and most since 2009, when they had 13.

Ronk said the character of this year’s team was what helped the most in developing a winning culture.

“At practice we had a lot of fun, but we had our serious moments, too,” Ronk said. “It was fun and laid-back, but we could also take the game seriously when we needed to. Overall, this year was my best year, not because of numbers or how I played, but because of the people around me and the supporting cast I had.”

Over the course of the season, two games in particular stood out to him — a win against Belleville West in April and a closely played loss to O’Fallon in May.

“We never have beaten a Belleville team, so it was great to finally beat a good varsity team, one that is good every year,” Ronk said. “Against O’Fallon, they were the best team in the conference and we played them fairly close and had some really good volleys that surprised even them.”

Now that prep volleyball is over, Ronk has enlisted in the Army National Guard. He plans to go to basic training and select a university while serving. Once he’s in college, he says he wants to try out for a volleyball team.

“Hopefully, I get to keep playing volleyball,” he said. “More importantly I wanted to serve, want to go to college, get it out of the way, more so for pride and to be of help.”

