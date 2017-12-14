Granite City Football Player of the Year

Jerry Watson wore No. 1 on his jersey for the Granite City Warrior football team this fall.

It was a fitting number since Watson turned out to be the top option for the Warriors when it came to scoring the football in 2017.

Watson finished with a team-best 1,364 yards from scrimmage, including a team-high 1,012 yards rushing, and was tops in receiving with 352 yards. He also scored a team-best 11 touchdowns, with 7 rushing, 2 receiving, a punt return for a TD and a fumble recovery for a score.

His efforts earned him first-team all-Southwestern Conference running back honors, and now it’s earned the junior runner another 2017 honor — Granite City AdVantage News Football Player of the Year.

Unfortunately for Watson and the Warriors, it wasn’t such a bright campaign at the team level. Granite City started the season 2-0 with wins over Jersey and Carbondale, but it dropped all 7 SWC contests to close the year at 2-7.

The Warriors suffered a major loss when sophomore quarterback Freddy Edwards went down with a shoulder injury in Week 3 against Belleville East. GCHS was trailing just 16-14 in the game against the Lancers when Edwards was injured on defense. The Warriors went on to lose 43-14.

It was a blow to the Granite City gridders and Watson knew he had to pick up his game to help his teammates the rest of the way.

“The moment I saw Freddy go down, I knew that I was going to have to pick up my team and make sure we stayed up,” Watson said. “I just kept positive vibes. I just knew I had to step up.

“I knew I had to hit the weights and get stronger and faster and attempt to reach my peak. That’s the goal of every great football player or someone who wants to make it far in life. You want to compete at your best and play at your best in whatever you’re doing. I just tried to work my hardest and keep it up.”

Watson became the focal point for the Warriors without Edwards. He ended up eclipsing the century mark rushing the football 4 times, including topping the 200-yard mark twice. He rushed for 278 yards and 2 scores in a 49-26 loss at Collinsville in Week 6 and then went for 212 yards and 2 TDs during a 56-14 loss vs. Alton in Week 8.

With Watson and Edwards both in the lineup for the first 2 weeks, GCHS was putting up monster numbers. The Warriors scored 107 points in the first 2 contests, besting Jersey 52-41 and Carbondale 55-30.

“In school and outside of school, Freddy’s my guy,” Watson said. “We’re close friends and I think that helps on the field and off the field. Early on in our season we were rocking, going good, but then he went down and we just had to fight through like warriors, like we are and always will be.

“We had some injuries early on in our season, so it kind of derailed us, but now we’re just progressing and working forward, getting ready for next season.”

Earning first team all-conference was definitely a highlight for Watson and what he thinks is a boon for his career.

“That was the best feeling ever,” Watson said. “It’s just the feeling of knowing all the hard work and the things I’ve done and time I’ve put in to be able to play the game I love since I was little and to watch it all pay off was just amazing.”

Now that the disappointment of 2017 is behind the Warriors on the team front, Watson said he and his teammates are already thinking about 2018. They will play an independent schedule in ‘18 after announcing they would leave the SWC after the ‘17-18 school year.

“Definitely, it was fuel to my fire — and all of our fires,” Watson said. “We’re going to fight, that’s what we do. I feel that the way our season ended this year reflects on next year. The season didn’t go the way we expected, but next season we’re coming back stronger than ever.

“The moment our season ended, everyone — myself, my teammates, our coaches — we already knew it’s time to work. This season didn’t go as we planned; next season will go as we plan. We’re going to make sure that it does.”

