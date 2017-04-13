Granite City Girls Bowler of the Year

Ashley Heiman’s senior season with the Granite City girls’ bowling team began on a high note on Nov. 28.

She left Camelot Bowl in Collinsville with a medal after finishing with a 255 in the fifth game of the Triad Tournament. She bowled the third-highest game of the tournament and went on to finish 23rd with a 1,088.

Heiman’s season took off from there. She finished as the Warriors’ top bowler with a career-best 163 average and qualified for sectionals for the first time.

“I was more confident in myself because I knew what I was doing better than what I did before,” Heiman said. “I felt like I was more prepared.”

The outstanding season earned Heiman this year’s Granite City AdVantage News Girls’ Bowler of the Year award.

Heiman competed with the Granite City bowling team all four years. She averaged a 136 in her freshman year, a 139 as a sophomore and a team-best 157 in her junior year. She said she was excited when she joined the bowling program in her freshman season.

“I didn’t have any big jitters because my cousin was on the team, so I was like, ‘I’m good,’” Heiman said.

The cousin Heiman was referring to is Shelby Hall. Hall was a senior when Heiman joined the team and she qualified for sectionals.

Granite City head coach Melanie Williams and assistant coach Margie Cooke also are her cousins.

Heiman started bowling when she was 10. She became interested in bowling when her older brother, Alex, competed with the GCHS boys’ bowling team.

“I feel like it (bowling) is a part of me,” Heiman said.

Now, she’s upset that her bowling career is over.

“I’m older than all of the other people on the bowling team, so it would have been nice to have another year,” the 18-year-old Heiman said.

Heiman’s bowling career ended at the Belleville East Sectional on Feb. 11 at Bel-Air Bowl. She finished 46th out of 102 bowlers with an 1,100.

At one point in the tournament, Heiman was in 23rd. She missed just 16 spares.

“I was really excited,” Heiman said. “I was kind of bummed that I didn’t bowl better than I thought I was going to bowl. I thought I was going to do really great, but I did OK.”

Heiman qualified for sectionals by bowling a 1,048 at the Triad Regional on Feb. 4 at Camelot Bowl. She was the Warriors’ lone sectional qualifier.

Heiman was the Warriors’ only senior this year. She said with returning bowlers such as juniors Morgan Fazio, Courtney Awalt and Marissa Lahey, she has high hopes for her team for next winter.

“I’m pretty sure they’re going to do well because they’re going to do really great,” said Heiman, who plans to attend Southwestern Illinois College next year. “Melanie will kick them back up there. They’ll be fine.”

