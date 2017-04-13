Granite City Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Addaya Moore enjoyed a brief but outstanding high school basketball career at Granite City.

In her two years with the Warriors, Moore scored 787 points, was named to the all-Southwestern Conference team twice and earned a pair of all-state awards.

She can thank the 4:30 a.m. daily practices for that.

“It helped me a lot,” the Granite City senior said. “I want to say without practicing that early in the morning, I probably wouldn’t be where I am.”

Moore turned in another strong season for the Warriors this winter, averaging a team-best 21.5 points per game, earning second-team all-conference honors and receiving all-state awards from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

The outstanding senior season earned Moore this year’s Granite City AdVantage News Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year award.

Even though her high school basketball career is over, Moore continues to have 4:30 a.m. practices with her father, Gerard, and brothers Zeke and Zidane at Madison High School. Gerard is in his first year as the Madison athletics director.

“The grind doesn’t stop,” Moore said. “If you want to be good, that’s what you have to do.”

The Granite City senior said her father always makes sure she will be wide awake for practice.

“My dad would come in my room and knock on the door and say, ‘Hey, let’s go.’ If I don’t get up, he’ll come in three minutes later say, ‘Hey, let’s go and let’s get ready.’ That’s my second warning,” Moore said. “If I’m still in the bed in the third time, a bucket of cold water is waiting for me. Now, it’s easier. I’ll get up (on time) unless I go to bed late. If you want to be good you can’t afford to go to bed that late.”

Moore transferred to GCHS from Riverview Gardens in her junior year. Her first season with the Warriors was a successful one as she averaged 19 points per game.

This season, Moore scored in double figures in every game. She also earned all-tournament honors at the Duchesne and Carrollton Tournaments. She scored a career-high 34 points against Brussels in the fifth-place game of the Carrollton Tournament.

“Anyone who had such two amazing seasons at Granite will be sad that their high school career is over, but eventually I looked past that and I’m ready for the future now,” Moore said.

Moore said she was thrilled to earn all-state honors by the AP and the IBCA. She was the top vote getter on the 4A second team by the AP and was named special mention by the IBCA.

“That was a mind-blowing thing,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting any of the state stuff. I don’t think Granite City girls’ basketball has been on the map for such a long time, so I was actually proud that I got to say, ‘Hey, I’m from Granite City and I’m all-state.’ So I love to put my city on the map.”

Moore will continue her basketball career at the University of Illinois next year.

“I’m definitely excited to play at the U of I,” Moore said. “I will continue to say I’m from Granite City and I graduated from Granite City.”

