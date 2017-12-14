Granite City Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Chessy Nikonowicz’s second season with the Granite City girls cross country team got off to a good start Sept. 2.

The Granite City sophomore ran a personal-best time of 19 minutes, 59.8 seconds at the Granite City Invitational, making it the first time she broke 20 minutes.

“I was so happy,” Nikonowicz said. “I couldn’t hold in my excitement. Cross country has always been a really important thing for me and when I did that, I felt like it really mattered. It was even more important to me then.”

Nikonowicz’s sophomore season took off from there. She was the Warriors’ No. 1 runner for most of the season, earned three medals and qualified for sectionals for the second year in a row.

“It’s been really good,” Nikonowicz said. “One of my biggest goals was to hit sub-20. I was really happy to reach that achievement.”

The strong season earned Nikonowicz this year’s Granite City AdVantage News Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year award.

Nikonowicz was part of a team that included senior Alyssa Comer, junior Emily Johnson, sophomore Patty Lahey and freshmen Claire Sykes and Kendra Kirkover.

“We always try to push each other and work together and we’re always trying to get what we can done,” Nikonowicz said. “At the same time, we’re trying to have fun. It really works when we really get along. We have our differences like any team or family would, but at the end, we’re working.”

The Warriors’ best finish was fourth in the Southwestern Conference meet on Oct. 13. It was their best finish at the SWC meet since 2000, when they placed third.

Nikonowicz was the Warriors’ top finisher in eight of the 12 meets this season, including the Granite City Invitational. She earned medals at the Tiger Fall Classic in Edwardsville, the Alton Invitational and the Collinsville Invitational. She finished 10th at Collinsville, 13th at Alton and 19th at the Tiger Fall Classic.

Nikonowicz was one of four Granite City sectional qualifiers. She finished 90th with a 20:19 at the Class 3A Granite City Sectional. She qualified for sectionals by placing 26th in 21 minutes at the Class 3A Belleville West Regional.

“It really excited me that I got to do it again and I’m really hoping that I will continue to go to sectionals,” Nikonowicz said. “Being able to do it on my home course with my team, that was extraordinary.”

The sophomore credits Johnson for her solid season.

“Whenever I’m down, she gets me up and pushes me harder than anyone,” she said. “In practices and workouts, we’re always running and pushing each other and we’re always trying to push each other and hold each other up to the highest standards. We try to make each other achieve what we can.”

Nikonowicz has run in every meet since she joined the Granite City cross country team in her freshman year. The sophomore said she enjoys competing in cross country after two years.

“It’s a really big part of what I am and what I’m doing,” said Nikonowicz, who also plays basketball and competes in track.

