Granite City Girls Golfer of the Year

After four years, Megan Keel can’t believe her high school golf career at Granite City High School is over.

“That does not feel real at all,” the Granite City senior said. “I feel like next year I want to come back and go back to practices with (Granite City coach Karen) Greenwald, but I’m not. It’s really weird. It’s going to be sad because I’m going to miss my team a lot.”

Keel turned in an outstanding golf career that included four trips to sectionals and three all-Southwestern Conference awards. She also helped the Warriors finished with two winning seasons.

“I never expected all of that, but I definitely wanted to do a lot for my school as much as I could and I wanted to make the best of the four years of golf since I won’t be playing in college and just make my community proud,” Keel said.

This fall, Keel earned medals at the Madison County Tournament and Marquette Blast-Off Classic, qualified for sectionals for the fourth time and earned second-team all-Southwestern Conference honors.

The strong senior season earned Keel this year’s Granite City AdVantage News Girls Golfer of the Year award.

Keel’s career came to an end on Oct. 9, when she finished 34th with a 91 at the Class AA Sacred-Heart Griffin Sectional at Panther Creek Golf Club in Springfield, just five strokes short of a state-qualifying bid. She is the only Granite City girls golfer to compete at sectionals four times.

“I definitely thought I could have shot lower, so I’m disappointed that I wasn’t able to make it to state in the four years I played golf, but I was happy that I’ve gone to sectionals four years,” said Keel, who plans to attend the University of Mississippi next year, but will not play golf. “I’ve been close to state a couple of times. It was nice to give it my best and see what happens.”

Keel started taking golf lessons in seventh grade. Two years later, she won a varsity spot with the Granite City girls golf team and earned third-team all-conference honors.

“She had a really good natural swing and I thought she was going to be one of our top performers and having her scores count and and she did,” Greenwald said. “She dedicated her life to golf and it paid off.”

As a sophomore, Keel helped the Warriors finish 10-3, their first winning season in program history. She also earned first-team all-conference honors.

“Sophomore year was definitely our best year,” Keel said. “We were just a really close team and we just had a lot of fun when we played and I think that helped a lot. I played my best golf I had in high school in my sophomore year.”

The next year, Keel shot under 50 seven times and helped Granite City finish 7-5.

Keel started her senior year on Aug. 15 with a third-place finish with an 84 in the large-school division of the Madison County tournament at the Legacy Golf Course. She finished in a three-way tie for seventh with a 90 at the Marquette Blast-Off Classic on Aug. 26. She qualified for sectionals by shooting an 85 at the Class 3A O’Fallon Regional on Oct. 4.

“There was definitely room for improvement,” said Keel, who is also a junior member of the Granite City School Board. “Because I was so busy (with school), I didn’t have much time as I used to because my senior year has been pretty hectic. I definitely gave it my best and I didn’t quit or anything like that. I’m happy about that.”

