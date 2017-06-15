Granite City Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Lexi Grote enjoyed an outstanding career for the Granite City Warriors on the pitch.

She ended her senior year with her second straight all-state selection with the Warriors after posting a team-high 16 goals and 16 assists for a team-best 48 points.

The stellar senior campaign earned Grote another award — Granite City AdVantage News Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Grote helped lead GCHS to a pair of regional championships in her career, winning crowns in her sophomore and junior seasons. Unfortunately, the Warriors fell a little short this season, losing to Collinsville 5-2 in the Class 3A Quincy Regional final played at McKendree University.

It didn’t mean her final season with Granite City wasn’t special, as the team finished with a 14-6 record and began the season on a torrid pace.

“We started out really good,” she said. “We started on an 8-game winning streak and then played Belleville West and I think we got it in our heads that we were going to go all season playing like that and win and that doesn’t happen when you play good teams and there are really good teams in our conference. Belleville West beat us (1-0) and we kind of hit a low spot after that… Then we figured out what we needed to fix and started playing a lot better.”

Senior Night on May 2 was a big turning point according to Grote. The Warriors played host to Marquette Catholic and senior goalie Neeley Wiehardt was able to return from injury for the game, providing a big boost.

“She tore her ACL in the St. Joe’s Tournament and she didn’t think she’d be able to play and they let her come back for Senior Night and I thought that was pretty cool,” Grote said. “She was happy to do that and that made everybody else happy. We went out and won the game (1-0) and that’s when we started finishing our season well.”

A low point for Granite City though was a 2-1 loss to Southwestern Conference rival Alton on May 6. That didn’t sit well with the Warriors and when they drew the Redbirds again to open the playoffs — at Gene Baker Field — they blanked them 4-0 to reach the regional championship game for the fourth time in Grote’s career.

“Beating (Alton) felt really good,” Grote said. “I just felt like we were all ready to play them again after we lost because we knew we had something to prove, especially at home.”

Grote finished her career with 38 goals and 34 assists for 110 career points. She also tallied 10 game-winning goals in 4 seasons.

As a senior she scored goals in 12 games, including logging 2-goal games against Collinsville, O’Fallon, Fort Zumwalt West and Alton.

“For me to score goals I feel like it comes from our midfield,” Grote said. “Me being successful this year was due to my team.”

Now Grote will continue her career at the Division I level at Southeast Missouri State and she’s ready for the next challenge.

“Fitness,” she said. “That’s what I need to work on at the next level. We have 2 fitness tests so far and the coaches have been really welcoming there as well as the team so I’m really excited.”

She fought back tears, reminiscing about her time at GCHS though. It will always be a special time in her life.

“I’ll miss being around all my friends and my family,” Grote said. “I learned to always play hard and when you get down don’t let it get to you, keep going.”

