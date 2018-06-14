Granite City Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Emma Dutko’s high school soccer career at Granite City got off to a rough start.

She missed her freshman season because of a knee injury. She tore her ACL twice.

“It was definitely the darkest 13 months of my life,” Dutko said. “It was crazy.”

But Dutko has bounced back to become a valuable midfielder for the Warriors the last two years, earning all-Southwestern Conference honors twice, receiving an all-sectional award and helping her team finish with two winning seasons.

This spring, Dutko enjoyed a strong junior season, scoring a career-high 10 goals and helping the Warriors record 12 shutouts and allow just 19 goals on defense. The solid all-around play helped Dutko earn first-team all-Southwestern Conference honors and her first all-sectional award.

“I give it to my teammates,” Dutko said. “I play for them. I play for the coaches.”

This spring, Dutko helped the Warriors finish 13-6-3, their fifth straight winning season. The junior said she was pleased with the way her team performed despite losing two of its top scorers — Lexi Grote and Grace Neidhardt — to graduation.

“It was definitely different not having those two, but we did come together,” said Dutko, who shared team captain duties with junior Abby Reeves and senior Bailey Whitehead. “We all got along and played for each other, most importantly. I think it worked out well.”

Dutko started her junior season by scoring a goal to lead the Warriors to a 1-0 season-opening win over Naperville Central on March 17 at Belleville West.

“It was a good start,” Dutko said. “I’m glad we started off that way.”

Dutko also had two-goal matches against Collinsville, Highland and Muscatine (Iowa) and finished with one goal each against St. Joseph’s Academy, Poplar Bluff and O’Fallon. She finished as the team’s second-leading scorer behind Kenzie Hawkins, who had 15.

“I’d never scored that many in a season in my life,” said Dutko, who scored only one goal last season.

Dutko said she was disappointed she had a team-high four yellow cards this season; three of them were in conference matches.

“I get a little carried away,” Dutko said. “I play with a lot of emotion. I was leading the yellow cards, but I have to work on that.”

Soccer is the only sport Dutko plays. She also plays with the Scott Gallagher select team during the off-season.

“I’m very passionate about it,” Dutko said. “Whenever I got injured (in my freshman year), I missed it so much and it made me realize how much I love it. It’s almost like a getaway from everything.”

When she was a sophomore, Dutko earned third-team all-conference honors and helped the Warriors finish 14-6.

“It was a new experience,” Dutko said. “I watched my friends in my freshman year and they really enjoyed it, so I was eager to try my best and get on the field.”

Dutko is already looking forward to her senior year. The Warriors will return 15 players and lose only 3 to graduation.

“It should be a good year,” Dutko said.

