Granite City Girls Tennis Co-Players of the Year

Kourtney Singleton and Olivia Brinker of Granite City were thrilled when they found out they earned all-Southwestern Conference honors for girls tennis during the Granite City fall sports awards ceremony Nov. 1.

“I was very happy and I wasn’t expecting it, either,” Brinker said. “It was all new to me and I’m very proud of my team and Kourtney as well.”

Singleton, a senior, earned second-team singles honors and was named to the all-conference team for the third year in a row, while Brinker, a junior, received her first all-SWC award after earning third-team singles honors. They were the only Granite City players on an all-conference team that had 11 players compete at the Class 2A state tournament.

“It was pretty exciting,” Singleton said. “I was actually happy that I got second team all-conference, which I was surprised. I was happy for Olivia for getting third team, too.”

Singleton and Brinker were the Warriors’ top players all season long. Singleton played No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles and Brinker competed in No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles. Both players also were named the team’s co-Most Valuable Players.

The strong seasons earned Singleton and Brinker another award. They’ve been named the Granite City AdVantage News Co-Girls Tennis Players of the Year.

Singleton joined the Granite City girls tennis team in her sophomore year. After playing No. 3 singles in her first season with the squad, she moved up to No. 1 singles in her junior year.

Singleton said Granite City coach Linda Ames talked her into coming out for the tennis team while playing with the soccer team in her freshman year.

“I actually used to play tennis when I was younger with my family,” she said. “I was always interested in it, but I never thought to do it because I thought volleyball was the sport.”

Singleton said she was thrilled to pick up her third all-conference award. She earned third-team singles in her sophomore and junior seasons.

“It was pretty cool, but it’s also hard to get an all-conference award because you’re playing against such good players you’ve been playing against for years,” the senior said. “This is my third year playing, so it’s an accomplishment for me.”

Maya Ware, another senior, was Singleton’s doubles partner. Last year, Singleton played doubles with Ashley Peck, who graduated in May.

“I always have to bring Maya up and keep her in the game or she’ll get frustrated with herself,” Singleton said. “We’re kind of opposite people. It was fun playing with her.”

Brinker, who joined the tennis team last year, said the all-conference award gave her a boost of confidence for her senior year. Brinker played doubles with Emma Van Buskirk, a sophomore.

“I’m looking forward to it,” she said. “I started playing last year, so it probably would be my last year playing and I’m looking to do what I can. I have to train a lot over the winter and spring.”

Brinker and Singleton are the last Granite City girls tennis players to receive an all-conference award. The Granite City athletic program plans to leave the Southwestern Conference after the school year.

“It was fun,” the junior said. “I would say we have two complete different personalities. Whenever we’re on the court, sometimes she would get a little frustrated and I would try to calm her down or make her laugh or smile or something. It’s a lot of fun. We also play soccer together, so we get along well.”

“It was nice to play against some of the schools in the conference for the last time,” Brinker said. “It’s a nice feeling.”

