Granite City Girls Track Athlete of the Year

Toni Rush returned for her third season with the Granite City girls track team this spring.

But the junior had to compete without three of her favorite teammates — TyKiaza Jones, Robyn Pointer and Niya Wilson.

Pointer and Wilson graduated in ‘17 and Jones transferred to Belleville West. Rush competed at the state meet in the relay events with those athletes for two years.

“I’ve missed them so dearly,” Rush said.

Still, Rush finished with another strong season for the Warriors. She was the team’s top performer in the sprint events, qualifying for state in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, winning a Southwestern Conference championship and capturing a pair of Madison County championships.

“This year, I really started to find myself with the help of my coach that I can do it and I have the speed to make it as an individual,” Rush said.

Rush credits assistant coach Freddie Layne for her outstanding junior season.

“This year, he came and really helped me get my confidence back,” she said. “Without him, I don’t know where I would be. Coach Layne is like another one of my dads. He really watches out for me and he does care for me. He’s one of the best coaches anybody can have.”

Rush was the Warriors’ lone state qualifier this year after earning all-state medals in the relay events in each of the last two years. She helped the 400-meter relay team place sixth in her sophomore year and the 4x2 finish fourth in her freshman season.

“When I went to state, that boosted up my confidence,” Rush said. “A week before, I was in the hospital. I was sick. So I did have a minor setback for state. But I’m glad I have one more year to prove myself.”

Rush, who played basketball during the winter, turned in a solid indoor track season, earning five second-place finishes and running personal-best times in the 60-meter dash and the 200 at the Gene Armer Invitational at the University of Illinois.

“I was really proud of myself for coming from basketball and I didn’t literally get to train at all and in my first meet, I PRed big time,” Rush said. “I was just like, ‘Wow, this will be a good season for me if I’m doing this.’”

Rush placed first in the 100 and 200 at the Freeburg Invitational on April 10. Two weeks later, she won both events at the Madison County meet in Highland.

On May 2, the junior came out on top in the 100 with a personal-best 12.29 seconds in the SWC meet in Collinsville. It was the last conference meet for the Warriors, who will become an independent next year.

“It was an amazing feeling knowing that this was our last year in conference and knowing that I was a conference champion,” Rush said.

Rush said the outstanding junior season has already given her a boost of confidence for her senior year.

“I’m looking to actually be No. 1 in state,” she said. “I’m looking to PR big time. I’m looking for big things for my senior year. I’m willing to work the extra overtime just to get to where I need to be.”

