Granite City Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

Senior Morgan Tanksley earned second team all-Southwestern Conference honors this volleyball season for her role on an up-and-down Granite City team that finished 9-20-1 this year.

Despite the team struggles, Tanksley can add another award to her list of personal accomplishments. For the second straight season, she’s been named Granite City AdVantage News Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.

“At first I was a little nervous about our team because we only had four seniors, but a lot of kids stepped up throughout the year and it was a lot of fun; everyone was hard-working,” Tanksley said. “We did well against tougher competition, though. Edwardsville beat us pretty bad, but we went to three games with both East St. Louis and Alton. (The Warriors) are going to have a good team next year.”

Coming into her senior year with three years of varsity experience, Tanksley made it a point to be as prepared as possible, knowing she was going to be looked on to be a leader. Over the summer, she started working out more often and trying to fine-tune her game.

“Throughout the season, I worked really hard on getting my kills down and passing was really good,” she said. “For me personally it was a real improvement; over the summer I went to as many workouts as I could, started going to the gym.”

The results showed as Tanksley was one of the most dependable players on her team in terms of both offense and defense. She logged 179 kills on 633 attempts, which was more than anyone else on the team, and recorded 21 aces, fourth-best on the team. Donyai Garrett led the squad with 48. Defensively she was second on the team in blocks with 18, behind only Lydia Garrison, who had 21. She also led the squad in digs with 405.

Tanksley got involved in volleyball almost by accident — she is primarily a softball player.

“I started volleyball in sixth grade; all my friends were playing and I decided to play too, and found out that I was pretty good at it and then we won a regional,” she said.

Her junior season was her best at GCHS. The Warriors went 14-15-1 in 2016, logging their best season since 2003 and doubling their win total from the ‘15 season.

Tanksley will now look forward to her senior season with the Granite City softball team, where she is the Warriors’ ace pitcher. She has already committed to play softball next season at Quincy University, where she wants to study nursing and is considering trying out for the volleyball team.