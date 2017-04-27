Granite City gridders to suit up against Kahoks

Football fans who long for an early start to the next season will be in for a treat this summer.

There will be a Granite City/Collinsville alumni game at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Collinsville High School. Triad and Highland have played each other in alumni games in recent years.

“This has been a big success for Triad and Highland,” Granite City football coach Carl Luehmann said. “We’re looking to get the football/gridiron people out there to watch a summer football game.”

The proceeds from the game will benefit the football programs at Collinsville and Granite City. Luehmann hopes the game will raise $2,000 to $5,000. The funds will be used for equipment, uniforms, decals and tackling devices.

All former players who earned a letter in varsity football from Granite City High School, Granite City North and Granite City South are qualified to play. All pay a $100 fee to participate in the event — sanctioned by USA Football. The game will draw players of different ages. Joe Ogara, who graduated high school in 1966, and Brian Nemsky, who graduated in 2013, are both slated to play.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun for these older guys to get out there and play football,” said Luehmann. “Some of these guys like to talk about being able to play again. This is their chance to do that.”

Luehmann, who graduated from Granite City North High School in 1982, played football, basketball and baseball in high school. He’s spent years in the coaching profession. Luehmann served as an assistant football coach from 1994 to 2009 and then took over the reins as head football coach at Granite City in 2010. In addition, he served as an assistant basketball coach from 1994 to 1999 and a head basketball coach at GCHS from 2000 to 2008. He’ll help coach the alumni team and also play. Luehmann said former Granite City football coaches Ron Yates and Nick Petrillo might assist in the coaching.

He said the first practice for the alumni team is scheduled for May 21. There will be two practices before the game.

“For the old guys, it will be about survival,” Luehmann said. “And I really want for us to look organized.”

Talk of an alumni game started when Collinsville football coach Rick Reinhart called Luehmann about the possibility, having heard of the success of Triad/Highland matchups. Like Luehamann, Reinhart hopes this serves as a promotion for the high school game and chance for players to return to the past for a short time.

“I think this is a great opportunity to promote high school football,” Reinhart said. “Just like the movie ‘The Best of Times’ with Kurt Russell and Robin Williams. We will have guys who will turn back the hands of time and strap it up one more time. You would not believe how excited these guys are. They have started working out and tuning up. We want to make this a Kahok football celebration. We are hoping to bring back all the past Kahok players, coaches and cheerleaders. Everyone come out and enjoy the evening. Forget about the score: just enjoy the evening and have fun.”

