Granite City Hockey Player of the Year

Riley Brown may have closed out his senior year of hockey at Granite City with 38 points (22G, 16A), good enough for second on the Warriors and 19th in the MVCHA overall, but offensive stats are not what make him the Granite City AdVantage News Hockey Player of the Year.

What put Brown above and beyond the others was his exceptional leadership.

“The coaches really relied on (Brown) to get a message across to the kids; this is how you win at this level, and he did a great job with it,” Warriors head coach Dany Greene said.

“Instead of trying to focus on offensive stats, he focused on making the team better. He played a lot better defensively and helped us win a lot more games. He put the team first instead of trying to put up stats, which is huge for a high school player.”

As a result of Brown’s efforts, the Granite City program is back on track after a rocky last four years.

The Warriors finished 8-10-3 this year, but after 3 losing seasons in a row the team is starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. Brown has been present for most of the rebuilding process and has had a major influence on some of the younger talent coming into the program.

“I knew what we were working with whenever I came in my freshman year,” Brown says. “We didn’t have very many guys when I came in. A lot of hockey players had moved from Granite City to Edwardsville.”

This year, the Warriors roster featured 10 freshmen sprinkled throughout the varsity and JV roster, and these young players represent a second coming of a once powerful hockey program in Granite City.

Brown has been a big part of the resurgence.

“Riley helped turn the program around, him and the other seniors this year,” Greene says. “We have 10 eighth-graders and Riley was huge on helping those kids. In practice and in dry land training and things like that, he really took them under his wing and helped bring them along; they weren’t intimidated as eighth-graders coming into the hockey season.”

Brown also acknowledged that when there were moments where Greene, as a first-year coach, would sometimes lose control of the team and he would have to step in and set the young players straight.

“I’ve known Greene since before he was the coach, so I kind of messed around with him a lot this year,” Brown said. “But it kind of relaxed the team whenever we were down a bit; we could mess around a little bit, actually come back a couple of times. I definitely had to step in a couple of times and yell at some of the JV players. He’ll gain experience as he goes.”

Brown’s senior season wasn’t all babysitting younger players, though. He scored two hat tricks during the regular season and was an important presence in some of the Warriors’ bigger wins.

In what may have been the biggest win of the season against Bethalto, a 6-4 Warriors victory, Brown came up with 4 points on 2 goals and 2 assists. However, what Greene remembers is the heart and effort Brown brought onto the ice.

“When we beat Bethalto, they were much more skilled than us; they have 3 or 4 deep lines and he really took over that game. The kids were really down on themselves thinking that it was going to be a tough game and he really believed in them and stepped up the game,” Greene said. “I don’t remember if he scored or what he did, but he really set the attitude that we can beat them.”

Brown isn’t too sure where his hockey future will go from here, but he is happy knowing he has helped the Warrior program come back to life.

“I definitely think we are getting better,” Brown said. “I think they can win a championship the next two or three years.”

