The Granite City Park District is holding registration for the youth baseball/softball and adult softball leagues for the 2018 season.

Rosters for youth baseball and softball must be turned in by 4 p.m. April 19 at the Wilson Park office. There will be no entry fee refunds after April 23. An opening day parade is scheduled for May 5 and the season begins on May 7.

Rosters for adult softball must by turned in by 4 p.m. April 17. Season begins on May 1.

Call 618-877-3059 for more information.