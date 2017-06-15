Granite City Softball Player of the Year

Morgan Tanksley treated herself to a big birthday present on May 22.

The Granite City junior pitcher celebrated her 17th birthday by helping her softball team put an end to a long regional tournament drought. The Warriors cruised to a 12-2 win over the Collinsville Kahoks in a Class 4A O’Fallon Regional first-round game at the Collinsville Sports Complex, their first regional tournament victory in 17 years. The game ended after six innings due to the 10-run rule.

The last time the Warriors had won a regional game was on May 25, 2000, when the Warriors beat Cahokia 7-0 in a first-round game of the Class AA Belleville West Regional. Tanksley was just three days old that day.

“That was awesome,” Tanksley said. “I was hoping they would win, especially since it was on my birthday. That would have fired them up. It fired me up.”

The win over Collinsville was one of many highlights Tanksley had during her junior season. She finished as the Warriors’ top hitter with a career-best .363 batting average and won six games in the circle. She also was named on the all-Southwestern Conference team for the third straight year as she earned first-team honors.

The outstanding junior season earned Tanksley this year’s Granite City AdVantage News Softball Player of the Year award.

Tanksley batted over .300 for the first time in her high school softball career. She also hit a home run and drove in 19 runs and finished with 33 hits. She went 4 for 4 against Collinsville on April 13 and had three hits and two RBIs against Civic Memorial on April 7.

In the circle, Tanksley had wins over Greenville, Althoff, Springfield, Civic Memorial, Roxana and Collinsville and finished with 152 strikeouts. She now has 469 strikeouts in her high school softball career.

Tanksley credits her family members for her strong junior season.

“They had to keep up with me with and take me to practice sometimes and they’ve been to all of my games,” she said.

Tanksley said teammates Morgan Fazio and Khaly Bettorf also were a big help to her. Fazio, a junior, and Bettorf, a sophomore, also were named on the all-conference team.

“They’re both awesome hitting and defensively,” she said. “They pushed me everyday at practice and in games to get better. They encouraged me to do better.”

Tanksley helped the Warriors finish with 10 wins, making it the first time since 2008 they reached double figures in victories.

“One of our goals in the beginning of the season was to reach double digits,” the junior said.

Granite City hit the 10-win mark with the victory over Collinsville in regionals. The Warriors, who lost to the Kahoks twice during the regular season, scored three runs in the first, four in the third, two in the fourth and three in the sixth.

“Our team really worked together to get that playoff win,” Tanksley said. “It was very exciting.”

The Warriors also had victories over Springfield Lanphier, Greenville, Althoff, Springfield, Civic Memorial, Roxana, Cahokia and two wins over East St. Louis. Their season ended on May 24 with a 10-0 loss to Edwardsville in the regional semifinals.

Tanksley said she’s already looking forward to her senior season.

“It went by really fast,” said Tanksley, who also plays volleyball at GCHS. “I’m really excited and hopefully, that we’ll get more wins than we did this year.”

