Granite City Softball Players of the Year

Granite City’s softball team had successful seasons from a pair of seniors this spring.

Both of them share the same first name — Morgan.

Morgan Tanksley was the Warriors’ top pitcher with six victories and 168 strikeouts, and Morgan Fazio was the top hitter with a .417 batting average with two home runs and 19 RBIs. The efforts helped the seniors earn spots on the all-Southwestern Conference softball team.

Tanksley was named to the all-SWC team for the fourth time. She earned first-team utility honors.

“At first, it was a little rocky, but I think we got more confidence and we worked together as a team and we ended up getting some wins,” said Tanksley, who also hit a career-best .405 this season. “It was a really fun season. I loved everyone on the team and it sucks that I have to leave, but I think they’re going to do good things next year.”

Fazio, a shortstop, earned all-conference honors for the second year in a row. She was named a third-team infielder.

“This year was my favorite because I ended up batting over .400,” Fazio said. “That was incredible and I felt really proud of myself and this year was my overall best year at the plate and on the field. I’m glad to end my senior year as my best year overall in my four years.”

Now, Tanksley and Fazio are setting their sights on turning in strong college softball careers. Tanksley will head to Quincy University, while Fazio will play for Missouri Baptist University.

Tanksley said she’s looking forward to playing softball in college.

“I’m excited for the new adventure and experience,” she said. “I love the coaches and the school there is really small. That’s what I wanted. I’m really excited to meet new people and (have) new experiences.”

Fazio had her first practice at Missouri Baptist on June 4.

“I met all of the girls, and they were super nice and we all get along,” Fazio said.

Tanksley finished with 646 career strikeouts. She had a season-high 14 strikeouts in games against Alton on April 10 and Springfield on May 12.

Fazio drove in a career-high five RBIs against Belleville West on April 3. She hit her home runs against Belleville West and Collinsville.

Both Tanksley and Fazio have been playing softball since they were 8. They started playing together when they were freshmen on the GCHS softball team.

Tanksley plays select softball with the Black Widows. Last summer, she helped the 16-and-under team win the USA Class A Northern Nationals title in Rochester, Minn.

“I can’t believe we won last year,” Tanksley said. “It was insane. It was a long week.”

Fazio started playing softball at the Granite City Park District before joining the Lady Roughnecks select team at age 12. She said she enjoyed her experience playing with the GCHS softball team all four years.

“We just had a super good connection,” she said. “Everybody got along, and I’m going to miss everybody.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter