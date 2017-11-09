Granite City Sports Hall of Fame set for Friday

The Granite City Sports Hall of Fame is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Performing Arts Center at Granite City High School.

It will be the 16th ceremony in the 30-year history of the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame. The last one was in 2012.

There are 10 individuals, three teams, two special recognition inductees, and one veterans committee inductee in this year's class.

The individuals are Howie Bryant (1973, cross country and track), Pat Curry (1995, football, basketball and track), Frank Holmes (1976, cross country and track), Chris Janek (1996, football, wrestling, powerlifting), Denise McMillan-Hale (1996, basketball, volleyball and soccer), John Moad (1988, baseball), Shawn Petroski (1995, soccer), Jeff Ridenour (1994, football and baseball), John Van Buskirk, Jr. (1990, soccer) and Jennifer Willis-Carter (1996, basketball, volleyball, softball).

The 1986 football and the 1980 and 1987 boys soccer teams have earned spots in the hall of fame. The 1986 football team won the Southwestern Conference championship and snapped the East St. Louis Flyers' 44-game winning streak by winning 17-14. The 1980 and 1987 boys soccer teams won state titles.

Gus Lignoul, a 1969 graduate, and Tom Shipley, a 1976 graduate, will earn special recognition awards and Richard Branding, who helped the GCHS baseball team win the 1948 state title, was selected by the veterans committee.

Chris Rongey, who works for 101 ESPN (WXOS-FM), will serve as the master of ceremonies on Friday.