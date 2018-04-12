GRANITE CITY SPORTS SCHEDULE: April 12-25

THURSDAY, APRIL 12
Granite City baseball vs. O’Fallon, 4:30pm
Granite City softball vs. O’Fallon, 4:30pm
Granite City girls soccer vs. Columbia, 6:30pm
Granite City boys tennis vs. Edwardsville, 3:30pm
FRIDAY, APRIL 13
Granite City baseball at Cahokia, 4pm
Granite City softball vs. Columbia, 4:15pm
Granite City boys track and field vs. Granite City Invitational, 4pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 14
Granite City baseball vs. Triad (DH), 1pm
Granite City girls soccer at Normal Community, 1:30pm
MONDAY, APRIL 16
Granite City baseball vs. CBC, 4:30pm
TUESDAY, APRIL 17
Granite City baseball at Collinsville, 4:30pm
Granite City softball vs. Collinsville, 4:30pm
Granite City girls soccer at Belleville East, 6:30pm
Granite City boys volleyball at Alton, 5:30pm
Granite City boys tennis at East St. Louis, 3:30pm
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18
Granite City softball vs. Edwardsville, 4:30pm
Granite City boys tennis at Belleville West, 3:30pm
THURSDAY, APRIL 19
Granite City baseball vs. East St. Louis, 4:30pm
Granite City girls soccer vs. Collinsville, 6:30pm
FRIDAY, APRIL 20
Granite City baseball at Civic Memorial, 4:30pm
Granite City boys track and field at Mascoutah Invitational, 4pm
Granite City girls track and field at Edwardsville Invite, 3:30pm
Granite City boys tennis at Belleville East Tournament, 3:30pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 21
Granite City boys tennis at Belleville East Tournament, 8:30am
MONDAY, APRIL 23
Granite City baseball vs. Mater Dei, 4:15pm
Granite City boys tennis at Highland, 4pm
TUESDAY, APRIL 24
Granite City baseball at East St. Louis, 4:30pm
Granite City softball vs. East St. Louis, 4:30pm
Granite City girls soccer at Edwardsville, 6:30pm
Granite City boys volleyball vs. Metro East Lutheran, 5:30pm
Granite City boys track and field at Madison County Meet (TBA), 4pm
Granite City girls track and field at Madison County Meet (TBA), 4pm
Granite City boys tennis vs. Alton, 3:45pm
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25
Granite City girls soccer at Highland, 6pm
Granite City boys volleyball at Althoff, 5:30pm
Granite City boys tennis vs. Collinsville, 3:45pm
