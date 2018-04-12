GRANITE CITY SPORTS SCHEDULE: April 12-25

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

Granite City baseball vs. O’Fallon, 4:30pm

Granite City softball vs. O’Fallon, 4:30pm

Granite City girls soccer vs. Columbia, 6:30pm

Granite City boys tennis vs. Edwardsville, 3:30pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

Granite City baseball at Cahokia, 4pm

Granite City softball vs. Columbia, 4:15pm

Granite City boys track and field vs. Granite City Invitational, 4pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

Granite City baseball vs. Triad (DH), 1pm

Granite City girls soccer at Normal Community, 1:30pm

MONDAY, APRIL 16

Granite City baseball vs. CBC, 4:30pm

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

Granite City baseball at Collinsville, 4:30pm

Granite City softball vs. Collinsville, 4:30pm

Granite City girls soccer at Belleville East, 6:30pm

Granite City boys volleyball at Alton, 5:30pm

Granite City boys tennis at East St. Louis, 3:30pm

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

Granite City softball vs. Edwardsville, 4:30pm

Granite City boys tennis at Belleville West, 3:30pm

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

Granite City baseball vs. East St. Louis, 4:30pm

Granite City girls soccer vs. Collinsville, 6:30pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

Granite City baseball at Civic Memorial, 4:30pm

Granite City boys track and field at Mascoutah Invitational, 4pm

Granite City girls track and field at Edwardsville Invite, 3:30pm

Granite City boys tennis at Belleville East Tournament, 3:30pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

Granite City boys tennis at Belleville East Tournament, 8:30am

MONDAY, APRIL 23

Granite City baseball vs. Mater Dei, 4:15pm

Granite City boys tennis at Highland, 4pm

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

Granite City baseball at East St. Louis, 4:30pm

Granite City softball vs. East St. Louis, 4:30pm

Granite City girls soccer at Edwardsville, 6:30pm

Granite City boys volleyball vs. Metro East Lutheran, 5:30pm

Granite City boys track and field at Madison County Meet (TBA), 4pm

Granite City girls track and field at Madison County Meet (TBA), 4pm

Granite City boys tennis vs. Alton, 3:45pm

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

Granite City girls soccer at Highland, 6pm

Granite City boys volleyball at Althoff, 5:30pm

Granite City boys tennis vs. Collinsville, 3:45pm

