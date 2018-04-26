GRANITE CITY SPORTS SCHEDULE: April 26 to May 9

THURSDAY, APRIL 26
Granite City baseball vs. Edwardsville, 4:30pm
Granite City softball at Edwardsville, 4:30pm
FRIDAY, APRIL 27
Granite City girls soccer vs. Muscatine (Iowa) in Tournament of Champions at Burlington, Iowa, 3:15pm
Granite City baseball at Glenwood, 4:30pm
Granite City boys track at Warrior Relays, 3:30pm
Granite City girls track at Warrior Relays, 3:30pm
Granite City softball vs. Civic Memorial, 4:30pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 28
Granite City girls soccer at Tournament of Champions at Burlington, Iowa, TBA
Granite City softball at Brussels, noon
MONDAY, APRIL 30
Granite City boys tennis vs. Roxana, 3:45pm
TUESDAY, MAY 1
Granite City baseball vs. Belleville East, 4:30pm
Granite City girls soccer at Marquette, 6:30pm
Granite City boys volleyball vs. East St. Louis, 5:30pm
Granite City boys tennis at Civic Memorial, 4pm
Granite City softball at Belleville East, 4:30pm
WEDNESDAY, MAY 2
Granite City girls track at Southwestern Conference meet at Collinsville, 4pm
THURSDAY, MAY 3
Granite City baseball at Belleville West, 4:30pm
Granite City girls soccer vs. Alton, 6:30pm
Granite City boys volleyball vs. Edwardsville, 5:30pm
Granite City softball vs. Belleville West, 4:30pm
FRIDAY, MAY 4
Granite City baseball at Jersey, 4:15pm
SATURDAY, MAY 5
Granite City boys track at Collinsville Invitational, 10am
MONDAY, MAY 7
Granite City boys volleyball vs. Ritenour, 5:30pm
TUESDAY, MAY 8
Granite City baseball at O’Fallon, 4:30pm
Granite City boys volleyball at Belleville East, 5:30pm
Granite City softball at O’Fallon, 4:30pm
WEDNESDAY, MAY 9
Granite City boys track at Southwestern Conference meet at East St. Louis, 4pm
Granite City boys volleyball vs. O’Fallon, 5:30pm
Granite City boys tennis at O’Fallon, 3:30pm
Granite City softball vs. Cahokia, 4:15pm
Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter