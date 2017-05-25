GRANITE CITY SPORTS SCHEDULE: May 26 to June 10, 2017

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Granite City boys track at Class 3A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, TBA

Granite City boys volleyball at Edwardsville Sectional semifinals, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

Granite City softball at Class 4A O’Fallon Regional championship game, 4pm (IF ADVANCES)

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Granite City boys track at Class 3A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

Granite City baseball at Class 4A Edwardsville Regional championship game, 10am (IF ADVANCES)

TUESDAY, MAY 30

Granite City softball at Class 4A Normal West Sectional semifinals, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

Granite City baseball at Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional semifinals, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Granite City boys volleyball at IHSA state tournament at Hoffman Estates High, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Granite City softball at Class 4A Normal West Sectional championship game, 11am (IF ADVANCES)

Granite City boys volleyball at IHSA state tournament at Hoffman Estates High, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

Granite City baseball at Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional championship game, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

MONDAY, JUNE 5

Granite City baseball at Class 4A University of Illinois Super-Sectional, 4:30pm (IF ADVANCES)

Granite City softball at Class 4A Illinois State University Super-Sectional, 4:30pm (IF ADVANCES)

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Granite City baseball at Class 4A state tournament at Silver Cross Stadium in Joliet, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

Granite City softball at Class 4A state tournament at EastSide Centre in Peoria, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Granite City baseball at Class 4A state tournament at Silver Cross Stadium in Joliet, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

Granite City softball at Class 4A state tournament at EastSide Centre in Peoria, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter