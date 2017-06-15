GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: May 25, 2017

May 25 question: What ‘96 GCHS graduate played eight years in the now-defunct Arena Football League and owns a training facility in downtown Granite City?

Answer: Chris Janek played 4 years as a nose tackle at the University of Wisconsin before getting a tryout with the Cleveland Browns, but it didn't pan out. He instead played 8 years in the Arena Football League and has enjoyed a successful career as a powerlifter. He owns Tanks Training Facility in Granite City.

Congratulations to Matt Lour, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Keith Champion played minor league baseball for what professional organization?

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter