April 26 question: Who’s the former Granite City football standout who helped Kansas State win the Holiday Bowl in 1995?

Answer: Patrick Curry helped the Wildcats to a Holiday Bowl victory in 1995.

Unfortunately, there were no right answers this week.

This week's question: Where did former Granite City basketball and track standout Natalie O'Keefe compete collegiately?

