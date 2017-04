April 13 question: Who was the last Granite City athlete to place at state 4 times in girls’ track and field?

Answer: Stephanie Brandt, a 1997 Granite City High grad, placed in state in the discus from 1994-97.

Congratulations to Tom Miller, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who was the coach of the Granite City girls soccer team that won a state title in 2011?

