July 27 question: What two seasons did current Granite City bowling coach Melanie Williams compete at the state girls’ bowling tournament?

Answer: She went to state bowling in 2002 and 2003.

Unfortunately there were no right answers to this week's question.

This week's question: James Robbers and Brad Hiles won state track and field titles in 1972 and 1973 in the same event for Granite City. What was the event?

