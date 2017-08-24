GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: August 24, 2017

Aug. 10 question: James Robbers and Brad Hiles won state track and field titles in 1972 and 1973 in the same event for Granite City. What was the event?

The answer to the Aug. 10 sports trivia question was the discus. James Robbers won the state title in the discus for Granite City in 1972 and Brad Hiles followed up by winning the discus in 1973 for the Warriors to give them back-to-back champs.

Congratulations to Bev Schaake, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What GCHS graduate helped Northwestern to the 1996 Rose Bowl?

