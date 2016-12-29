GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: Dec. 29, 2016

Dec. 15 question: Who is the Granite City High School graduate and baseball pitching coach at Missouri State?

Answer: Paul Evans has been the pitching coach for Missouri State University the past 29 years. In 2015 the Granite City High grad was named D1Baseball.com's National Assistant Coach of the Year.

Congratulations to Pamela Maxeiner, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What Major League Baseball franchise recently signed Granite City's Jake DePew as a minor league free agent and invited him to spring training in 2017?

