Nov. 23 question: What MLB Hall of Fame manager was on the 1948 New Athens baseball team that lost 4-1 to the Granite City Warriors in the state championship game?

Answer: Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog was on that team.

Congratulations to Scott Harper, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What former Granite City baseball standout was inducted into the SIUE Sports Hall of Fame in 2015?

