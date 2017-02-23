GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: February 23, 2017

Feb. 9 question: What four-year university did current Granite City High AD John Moad play collegiate baseball for?

Answer: He played baseball at SIUE after a stint at Lewis and Clark Community College. Moad is a member of the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame. He was enshrined in 2015 as part of the 1991 SIUE Cougars, which went 43-15 and reached the D-II College World Series.

Congratulations to Alexis Sanasarian, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who is the Granite City boys' soccer coach who led the Warriors to 9 of their 10 state championships?

