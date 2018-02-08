GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: February 8, 2018

Jan. 25 question: What team drafted former Granite City baseball standout and current boys golf coach Jeff Ridenour in the 1997 MLB Draft in the 21st round?

Answer: He was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 21st round of the 1997 MLB Draft. He compiled a 3-3 mark with a 3.12 ERA in 2 minor league seasons before playing a year with the River City Rascals in the Frontier League.

Congratulations to Michael Bonvicino, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What Granite City grad and safety's 11 interceptions set the franchise record for the then-Boston Patriots in 1964?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter