GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: February 22, 2018

Feb. 8 question: What Granite City grad and safety’s 11 interceptions set the franchise record for the then-Boston Patriots in 1964?

Answer: Ron Hall played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1959 and the Boston Patriots from 1961-67. The safety had a franchise record 11 interceptions in 1964 and 30 overall for his career.

Congratulations to Jason Roseman, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Granite City South grad Kevin Greene never won a Super Bowl as a player, but won one as a linebackers coach for what team in Super Bowl XLV?

Answer the question here

