GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: March 15, 2018

Feb. 22 question: Granite City South grad Kevin Greene never won a Super Bowl as a player, but won one as a linebackers coach for what team in Super Bowl XLV?

Answer: Greene, who played 15 seasons in the NFL and is a member of the Hall of Fame as a player, finally won a Super Bowl as a linebackers coach with the Green Bay Packers in 2011. He played in Super Bowl XXX in 1996 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, losing to Dallas 27-17.

Congratulations to Bev Schaake, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: When was the last time the Granite City hockey team won the MVCHA title?

