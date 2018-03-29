GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: March 29, 2018

March 15 question: When was the last time the Granite City hockey team won the MVCHA title?

Answer: 2010-11 was the last season the team won the championship. The Warriors were 13-10 this season, enjoying their first winning season since '11-12.

Congratulations to Rich McClintock, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: The middle school wrestling tournament in Granite City is named after what GCHS wrestler who won back-to-back state titles in 1957 and 1958?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter