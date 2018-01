Dec. 28 question: Who was the head coach of the 1940 Granite City boys basketball state championship team?

Answer: Byron Bozarth coached the team. The Warriors went 29-5 and defeated Herrin 24-22 in the state championship game.

Congratulations to Ken Schaake, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Freddie Layne played offensive line for what collegiate football program from 2001-04?

